Crankill Roadworks will last into September

A £520,000 resurfacing scheme for the A26 Crankill Road Northbound Dual Carriageway, Ballymena will commence on Monday 2 August 2021.

The scheme extends from a point 2700m north of Fenagh Road towards the Springmount Road off-slip, Ballymena. The scheme covers approximately 1.9km of dual carriageway and is expected to be completed by Friday 10 September 2021.

Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the trunk road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

Lane closures will operate in both directions for the first two weeks of the work, from 1000metres north of Fenagh Road to Glarryford junction, to allow for the construction of crossing points at either end so that all traffic can be moved onto the southbound carriageway. A contra flow system will then operate for four weeks during which time the northbound carriageway will be closed while the resurfacing works are completed.

A temporary 40mph speed restriction will be in force for the duration of the works.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com