Ballymagorry family step out to raise over £2,700 for Children's Hospital

A BALLYMAGORRY family have raised over £2,700 for a cause close to their hearts.

For the month of June, Chris and Rachel Mee along with their children Ariana and Alex, set themselves the challenge of completing 10,000 steps every day in support of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC) - the only dedicated children’s hospital in Northern Ireland.

Together during their 'Ramble for Renal' they managed to raise a staggering £2,779.04 for the hospital's Barbour Ward and the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

The fundraiser was the idea of little Ariana, who also celebrated her seventh birthday in June, so for the family it was the perfect opportunity to celebrate her and everything she has overcome in the past year.

It was also their way of saying a big 'thank-you' to the hospital with both Ariana and Alex (3) receiving care there.

Rachel explained: "Alex had surgery when he was just three weeks old in 2018. Ariana was very ill in September 2020 resulting in a month long stay in hospital including 11 long days in PICU.

"She suffered a severe attack on her kidneys caused by Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome (HUS). The bacteria was destroying her red blood cells and platelets.

‘Dialysis’

"Ariana began peritoneal dialysis which was working well until she took a turn for the worse. She was rushed to theatre, placed under sedation and began a different type of dialysis in PICU.

"The destructive process was now evident in her brain. Ariana received some medication which ultimately saved her life as she knew it.

"Several scans later showed the process had finally stopped and Ariana could be weaned off sedation and moved back to Barbour Ward.

"Our prayers were answered and we got our girl back, just as she was before - a miracle she has come through this and made a full recovery.

"Ariana is amazing, she never gave up even when it was tough. An impatient patient but a determined and strong willed one.

"We owe so much to the amazing renal team, nurses of Barbour Ward, surgeons, PICU, therapists, support staff. They are all amazing."

Determined in equal measure to give something back to the medical team and inspired by a school friend, the kind-hearted schoolgirl set her family the mammoth fundraising challenge.

Although at times difficult when the weather wasn't on their side, Rachel said she couldn't be prouder of her two children who put their all into the challenge.

"It wasn't easy some days trying to get out, especially when the weather wasn't so great with the rain but we managed to complete it", Rachel continued.

"I'm a wheelchair user so I was just relaying on the Fitbit to track my movements and we did most of the walks down the Strabane Canal walk. The children love it down there - especially now with the ducks.

"We all really enjoyed the challenge especially Ariana who was delighted to smash her target almost every day.

"She was so determined to do it and on several occasions she actually doubled her steps reaching 20,000 between her dancing and football.

"It was all Ariana's idea. She was inspired by her friend at school who raised a lot of money for cancer research by doing the steps challenge.

"She said she wanted to raise money for the Children's Hospital 'because they made me better'."

‘Challenge’

The family enjoyed the challenge so much that Rachel says they would definitely consider a similar fundraising venture in the future.

Earlier this month, during a scheduled check-up for Ariana, they travelled up to the hospital to hand over the proceeds to the Helping Hand RHSBC charity.

Ariana, who is a member of the Sollus dancers, also performed a quick routine for the consultant team.

Rcahel added: "Ariana was so pleased to be able to hand over the big cheque.

"One of her consultants is Scottish so she promised her that when she was better she would come back and do some Highland dancing.

"That was just so lovely for us and for them to see her be so well again to do that. We are just so, so grateful for the care she received and the fact that she has made a full recovery."

Rachel would like to thank all those who donated so generously to their fundraising as well as the local businesses in Artigarvan, Balymagorry, Strabane and Sion Mills who placed the collection boxes in their shops.

"So many people donated and supported us and we are very appreciative of that," she added.

"We're also very grateful for the support from our family and friends. We are just delighted to have raised this money and give a little something back."