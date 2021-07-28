Newry firm is amongst top in UK

NEWRY firm Around Noon has been listed as one of the top 50 fastest-growing privately owned food and beverage companies in the UK.

The manufacturer of food-to-go products – such as sandwiches, salads, wraps and fruit pots – is ranked in the prestigious Food & Beverage Fast 50 report produced by global advisory firm Alantra.

Around Noon is one of only twelve companies to secure its place in the ranking for the third consecutive year.

Topping the list is meal kits and home delivery company Gousto, recording 89 percent growth, followed by grocery home delivery company Smith & Brock, which recorded 72 percent growth.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “We are a data and insight-driven business, responding to changing consumer behaviours and demands in the food-to-go space but always with an emphasis on premium quality ingredients and convenience. We have a strong commitment to product innovation and we are focussed on driving value and growth for our clients.”

“Our growth and place amongst the UK’s fastest-growing food and drink businesses is a direct result of the hard work of the entire Around Noon team who continually raise the bar and deliver outstanding products and services to our clients,” he adds.

Around Noon has been in business for over 30 years and employs over 300 people.