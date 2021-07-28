'We're Good to Go' at the Strule Arts Centre

THE Strule Arts Centre is delighted to confirm that ‘We’re Good to go’. Staff have been hard at work preparing to welcome artists and customers back into Strule Arts Centre for workshops, summer academies and the next phase which we have all been missing, live music ‘performances’.

"Staff are keen to reassure that the health and safety of our customers remains a priority and Strule Arts Centre is committed to implementing relevant government and public health guidance in relation to Covid-19," said a spokesperson for the venue.

"After a very successful virtual programme, Strule Arts Centre is delighted to welcome local artists back into the auditorium to perform to an intimate audience kicking off on Saturday, August 14. The first live music concerts will be hosted cabaret style. With safety our primary objective, Strule Arts Centre will be employing “bubbled” seating (single, double, 4 or 6 are available), alongside telephone/contactless sales. Drinks can also be pre-ordered at the time of booking with table service during the visit to reduce the movement round the building.

"The line-up for Saturday night live during August includes Kevin Hurson and the Miracles Band, Joseph McVeigh and Orlaith Furey and Band. Performances will begin at 8pm with no interval. Tickets will go on sale from Thursday, July 29. Please log onto https://www.struleartscentre.co.uk/ and follow Strule Arts Centre facebook page for all the details.

"If you haven’t already, don’t miss your chance to learn from the extremely talented Matt McGlinn, Aidan (Nardo) Dunphy and Calvin Davidson during next week’s Music Academy which runs from Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30, from 9am to 5pm delivering a programme aimed at young people aged from 12 to 17years.

Music Academy

"The Music Academy aims to develop skills and build confidence in performance and collaboration but, most of all the emphasis is on fun and enjoyment. As well as the daily tutors Calvin Davison, Aidan (Nardo) Dunphy and Matt McGlinn, the participants will also have guest tutors from Omagh Music Academy who will provide coaching on singing/movement activities and keyboard improvisation, with Bronagh Maguire from Teenz and the fabulous Gerarda McCann supplying additional expertise.

"There will be full supervision each day from 9am to 5pm. Breakfast, lunch and healthy snack are included in the price of £150. Second child+ £130 each for the week."

Elsewhere, the Art, Photography and Creative Writing Academy will take place from Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 13, from 9am to 5pm for 12 to 17-year-olds and will focus on creativity.

"The Art, Photography and Creative Writing Academy aims to develop skills in each art form. Participants will look at light, composition and shadows. For those interested in the arts this will be a wonderful week of learning and having fun with skilled tutors including Master Photographer of the Year 2018 Tony Moore Fine Art Photographer, artists including Pauline Harte and Rory O Laughlin and Creative Writer, Andrew Maguire," continued the spokesperson.

‘Explore’

"Participants will have the opportunity to explore all three art forms in interesting bite size tutorials suitable for their age group, providing them with knowledge that they can then take with them and develop further as they progress through life.

"It is anticipated that they will be able to explore along the Strule Riverside Walk and Omagh Town Centre for this programme.

"Again, there will be full supervision each day from 9am to 5pm and breakfast, lunch and healthy snack are included in the price of £150. Second child+ £130 each for the week.

"The above Summer Academies, developed in partnership with local artists and musicians, will provide participants with the opportunity to meet local professionals within the industry who will share their expertise and provide guidance and encouragement to participants.

"If you are heading off for a few days or just want a break from it all at home, you can also avail of click and collect arts and crafts and Claymation activities that are ideal for keeping children entertained. The summer arts and craft and claymation kits, include online tutorials and materials for different lessons, and are available to purchase from the Strule Arts Centre website.

"With Summer well and truly with us, the Strule is accepting submissions for The Four Seasons, Omagh ‘Summer’ Photography Exhibition until Friday, July 30. The Four Seasons virtual photography exhibition has reached thousands of viewers both locally and further afield receiving many favourable comments both from members of the viewing public and participants.

"Details of how you can submit your images are available on Strule Arts Centre face book page and Strule Arts Centre website at https://www.struleartscentre.co.uk/

"All activities will be undertaken in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions and public health guidance.

"For further information on summer activities at Strule Arts Centre place visit the Strule Arts Centre website at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or follow Strule Arts Centre, Omagh facebook page."