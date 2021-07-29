Council backs airport's £15m plans

BELFAST International have landed the all-important backing of council for their £15 million extension at Aldergrove.

The plans were formally approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee this week.

The extension will include an enhanced security area, allowing passengers to reach the terminal more efficiently, whilst a refresh to the front of the terminal building will modernise the appearance of the airport entrance.

Vice Chairman of the Planning Committee, Alderman Fraser Agnew said they were pleased to rubberstamp the proposals.

“I am delighted the Planning Committee has approved this application,” he said.

“Belfast International Airport is key to the economic recovery of our Borough as well as the rest of Northern Ireland, welcoming millions of visitors every year.

“This £15million investment will make the airport more attractive as well as making it more efficient.

“The construction sector will benefit massively too with many job opportunities for the local area, which is fantastic for our local economy.

“Our Planning Team has placed continued emphasis on the speedy processing of significant investment and job creation proposals, with this application taking just five months to progress through the planning approval process.

“This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting and prioritising the economic development and recovery of our Borough.”

Managing Director for Belfast International Airport, Graham Keddie welcomed the prompt verdict.

“We welcome the approval by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council of the application to construct an extension to the terminal building to include a new Central Security area.

“This extension is Phase 1 of a programme of works which will see substantial investment by the airports owners, Vinci.

“I’d like to thank the Council for processing the planning application so quickly. This major construction scheme will provide a welcome boost to the local construction industry and will, when complete, provide an improved passenger experience through the airport.”

He added that construction is scheduled to commence in 2022 with a completion anticipated in early 2024.

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan said the investment was a vote of confidence in the continued growth of the airport.

“As one of South Antrim’s largest employers, I warmly welcome the approval given by Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Planning Committee for the extension of Belfast International Airport,” he said.

“Prior to the pandemic, the airport witnessed a huge growth in the number of flights and passengers, and as we emerge from the current restrictions, these plans for growth are warmly welcomed.

“The airport will extend its current security area and carryout improvement works to the exterior of the building, ensuring the airport stands ready to facilitate the long awaited return of large passenger numbers.

“It is important to note, that despite the current difficulties being faced by the travel industry, that the owners are continuing to invest in the future of Belfast International Airport, which is a welcome sign for the future.

“South Antrim and indeed Northern Ireland depends heavily upon Belfast International Airport and it is to be warmly welcomed that further investment will be made at the site.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the airport to attract new airline routes and deliver more jobs and investment for the people of South Antrim.”