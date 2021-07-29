Countdown on for Mark Lynn footie

THE countdown is on for the Mark Lynn CHD Foundation Memorial Football Tournament.

The organisers have been working hard behind the scenes to make this day full of fun and great memories for all.

A spokesperson said: “Team numbers are coming together nicely so come along and enjoy the game and support our charity.

“So far we have arranged a 40ft Assault Course, a huge inflatable dart board and even a massive inflatable basketball stand.

“There will also be tea, coffee, cakes and sweeties!

“Youngsters will also enjoy face painting, Hairbraiding and even get a ‘tattoo’ (sticker). If you’re feeling peckish there will be BBQ Burgers and Hotdogs.

“The event takes place from From 10/4pm On Saturday 14th August Ballymena Showgrounds.”