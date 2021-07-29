Emotional MLA recalls family's loss at the hands of the Provos

SOUTH Antrim Assemblyman Trevor Clarke has launched a blistering verbal attack on Sinn Fein for their stance on the proposed Troubles Amnesty.

The DUP man knows all too well the anguish the plans have caused for victims’ families - for his family were robbed of a loved one during the campaign of sectarian murder.

His brother--in-law Nigel McKee was just 22 when he perished along with seven of his workmates at Teebane in 1992.

The men from Karl Construction in Antrim drove away from an army base in Omagh and into the grim history of the Troubles when the IRA detonated a huge roadside bomb at the isolated crossroads.

It proved to be a crossroads for the Randalstown man too, galvanising his resolve to pursue a career in politics.

Occasionally, however, the painful emotions come back to the fore.

They returned this week when MLAs were recalled from summer recess to debate the so-called Amnesty.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, described the UK government as ‘morally corrupt’ for attempting to ‘clean-up its dirty war in Ireland’.

The suggestion was clear - that the government were prepared to wipe the slate clean to prevent members of the security forces finding themselves in the dock.

But an angry Mr Clarke clearly felt this did a grave disservice to other victims, and he took to the floor branding the Sinn Fein rep ‘morally corrupt’.

“My brother-in-law was murdered with seven of his colleagues,” said a visibly upset Mr Clarke.

“An innocent member of the public, not part of an armed gang, not part of a militia or whatever the Provos wanted to call themselves - he was just an innocent man carrying out a day’s work.

“To come here today to listen to the hypocrisy coming from Sinn Fein is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Mr. Clarke added: “The vast majority of servicemen and women acted within the law in the service of everyone in our community.

“They do not need nor seek an amnesty from prosecution.

“Placing them on the same footing as terrorists ultimately risks giving succour to those who continually try and rewrite history.

“The security forces are the target of the contribution from Sinn Fein today

“They targeted them before today - they targeted them with the bullet and the bomb and now they are targeting them today.

“I can say I am proud of the work the security forces done for the protection of everyone in this country. I wish others could do the same.”

His emotionally-charged intervention made headlines - but publicly recalling their loss would have been no easy task.

The Randalstown man and his wife Linda, who is a local councillor, admit that the memories of the dreadful day remain ‘incredibly vivid’.

Down the years he has been reluctant to relive the senseless slaughter - determined not to re-open wounds for his family circle.

But ultimately he felt that silence does a disservice to the innocent dead.

And once he relives that cold January evening, old memories he tried in vain to bury come back to the fore.

“It sounds like a cliche, but it really does feel like it was yesterday,” he told the Antrim Guardian in a rare interview about the murders.

“If I’m honest I don’t like thinking about what happened, let alone talking about it.

“The violence and killing were things that happened to other people, but that day our Troubles came home to roost.”

Mr Clarke married his wife Linda in 1990 and he was welcomed into the close knit family.

Her mother Jean had raised her children alone after her husband passed away when baby Nigel was just 18-months-old.

He grew to become the man of the house and though he was barely 22 he was prepared to put in a hard day’s work to put food on the table.

And so it was on January 17 when he set off for Lisanelly army base in Omagh. No-one could have guessed that they would never see him again.

“I remember we got a call at about 6pm telling us that something had happened,” said the local MLA.

“All we knew was that something had happened to Jim Henry’s men.

“We had no idea of how bad it was.

“Linda and her mum were panicking and I tried to keep them calm.

“You say things like ‘just wait and see’ but in your heart you know something terrible had happened because you’re getting no news.

“Eventually we heard there had been a bomb and that a lot of people were badly hurt, so I started frantically ringing around the hospitals, but he was not on any list.

“Then at 10.20pm we saw police officers coming up the drive.

“It really is a moment frozen in my mind. It could have been yesterday.

“They said that Nigel was among the dead and so started a nightmare for the family - one that continues right up to this day.”

A granite memorial at Teebane was repeatedly vandalised and eventually reduced to rubble in 1996. A new stone was later unveiled by Cedric Blackbourne, owner of Karl Construction - who has since spoken of his sadness at the events.

“Sometimes I look back and think that I don’t remember the summers, that it was always winter time, always dark,” he said.

The local businessman has also strenuously rejected any suggestion that more could have been done to ensure the safety of his men in the face of the republican threat.

Calls for a full public enquiry, however, persist.