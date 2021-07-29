Steeple rises from the ashes!

MAJOR works are set to begin at one of Antrim’s most historic sites to refurbish Steeple House to its former glory.

A Grade B+ listed building, Steeple House sits within a 17 acre parkland site which also includes the Antrim Round Tower, a scheduled monument.

Once the location of a former medieval monastery, Steeple House was built in 1827 by the Fawcett family and later became the headquarters for Antrim Borough Council.

A malicious blaze in July 2019 caused extensive damage to the building including the loss of its roof. Many feared that its days were numbered.

But back in June the Antrim Guardian exclusively revealed that it would indeed rise from the ashes. And, better still, controversial proposals to build housing in the shadow of the tower had been axed.

“There is no housing. Absolutely no housing. We don’t need it,” said outgoing Mayor Jim Montgomery.

So what is in store for the iconic parkland?

The focus, quite rightly, will be on the round tower which has continued its silent vigil for a millennium.

The scheduled monument which served as a bell-tower and place of refuge from raiders is one of only two complete towers remaining in Northern Ireland - yet few outside the Borough are aware of this forgotten historic treasure.

In time, there are plans to illuminate the structure and to make it more visible - as it once was - across Antrim.

Plans for a new interpretive centre telling the story of the former medieval monastery are also on the table - earmarked for the former stable blocks beside Steeple House.

It emerged that council chiefs were looking at other innovations too - including the use of VR technology to help bring history to life - a move that would undoubtedly lure visitors and school groups to the parkland.

A coffee shop is planned to offer refreshments and there will be picnic tables for day trippers.

The Steeple will be rebuilt too, becoming a community space for meetings and special events. The Mayor’s Parlour will be located there too.

Another pivotal piece of the jigsaw is a multi-million pound health hub - though it will not be based in the former council HQ as earlier thought.

Instead it will be an ultra-modern bespoke new build on an unused apron of land beside the Civic Centre.

A major player is already linked to the development - and it is understood that the budget could be somewhere in the region of £3 million. Serious money - but then this is a very serious proposal.

The intention is to better integrate the Civic Centre as well, with cycle paths and walkways linking it directly to the park.

There will be new interpretive signage, improved access to the site, extensive landscaping, a history trail and ‘much, much more’.

The final bill for the entire project could be ‘somewhere in the region of £10 million’.

Ambitious plans by any standard, but it all pivoted on council approval - and that finally arrived this week.

Vice-Chairman of the Council’s Planning Committee, Alderman Fraser Agnew said the plans would safeguard the park for generations to come.

“I am delighted that the plans approved by the Committee this evening will secure this important part of our local heritage,” he said.

“The plans ensure that Steeple House will be restored to its pre-fire condition, respecting the character, architecture and historic interest of the building.

“The planning proposal also received support and was commended by the Historic Environment Division, the Department responsible for listed buildings in Northern Ireland.”

After two years in limbo the future, it seems, is very bright for Steeple Park!