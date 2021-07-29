Mayor looks forward to Armoy Road Races

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has voiced his support for Armoy Road Races on the eve of the event’s return to the village.

Councillor Richard Holmes, who is due to attend the racing on Saturday, says he hopes it is a safe and successful occasion for all.

“Armoy and its surrounding areas are synonymous with the sport and there’s no greater celebration of this than the Race of Legends," he said.

“Organising an event of this kind is always a huge undertaking, heightened this year by the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. The road racing club’s directors and members have worked diligently behind the scenes and they deserve great credit for what they have achieved so far.

“The event has received much-needed support from council’s Tourism Events Recovery Fund and it’s encouraging to see the benefits of this in action as a demonstration of council’s commitment to securing the future of our borough’s leading events calendar.

“Safety is a paramount concern for organisers but with the pandemic’s public health advice continuing to be a crucial consideration, this had added meaning this year.

“We all need to continue to keep our distance, wear a mask and wash our hands well in order make further strides towards normality.

“For anyone in and around Armoy today (Thursday), don’t forget that there’s a COVID-19 vaccination clinic running in The Tilly Molly Centre until 5pm, offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Northern Ireland residents aged over 18. Protect yourself and those around by getting vaccinated as soon as you can

“I’m looking forward to attending the racing on Saturday and I offer my best wishes to the organisers, volunteers, riders, their teams and all spectators," added the mayor.

* Reports and photos from the Armoy Road Races in Tuesday's print edition.