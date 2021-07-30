Fun day at local park

THE Carson Project will be hosting a family fun day in King George's Park in Harryville from 12 to 4 pm on Saturday, August 7.

Activities include an army style assault course, BB shooting range, suction cup archery, inflatables, a petting farm and a pamper parlour.

There will be spot prizes and musical entertainment throughout the day. There will also be stalls selling burgers, sweets and toys.

This is a family friendly event and a strict no alcohol policy will be in place. Everybody is welcome to attend this event.