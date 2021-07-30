James is new President of Ballymena Rotary Club

THE start of July signalled the new year for the Rotary Club of Ballymena and Rotarians were delighted to welcome new President – James McClure.

James runs his own business advising on mortgage and insurance services.

From an early age he have been involved in charitable organisations with The Spina Association (Shine) selling bric-a-brac at the Auld Lammas Fair and then after finishing his studies in Glasgow he fundraised for various charities in Buchanan and Sauchiehall Street, encouraging people to make donations.

When he’s not crunching numbers in the office he is a hobby sheep farmer and a keen cyclist.

James became involved with the Rotary Club back in 2017 after getting to know other Rotarians by meeting some of the members at social and fundraising eventS.

He discovered and built friendships with people from different walks of life.

After this, and with some encouragement from his business partner, he decided to join the Club.

Honoured

James commented:- “I am very honoured to have been nominated and elected as the 78th Club President in Ballymena. I first became involved with Ballymena Rotary Club in 2017 after getting to know some of the members and understanding what Rotary is all about. Rotary has given me the opportunity to get involved in projects like the Youth Leadership with local schools, the Christmas Hampers and many more different projects and I am very much looking forward to the incoming year.”

Serve to change lives

For this incoming year Ballymena Rotary Club will be adopting the theme to ‘serve to change lives.’

As we move forward from this pandemic we will continue to support our local charities helping them recover and grow.

Throughout this last year Zoom has been a fantastic platform for us to hold our Club meetings and socialise. However we do anticipate having our club meetings face to face again and our first meeting will be on Tuesday, September 7 at the Adair Arms Hotel.

There has never been a greater need for support for charitable causes and never a better time to join Rotary.

If you would like to make a difference, however small, in the community or would like to find out more about Rotary, please do not hesitate to contact Joanne on 07866 408092 or James on 07738076302.

Alternatively, please visit our Facebook page, our website at www.ballymenarotaryclub.org or email rotaryballymena@gmail.com.