Minister opens new Viewpoint during visit to north Antrim coast
Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots is pictured opening the new Magheracross viewing point with Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes
RURAL Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA has officially opened the newly redeveloped Magheracross Viewpoint site between Portrush and Bushmills and made a visit to Portaneevy Viewpoint on the International Appalachian Trail near Ballintoy on the north Antrim coast.
The Magheracross project was part-funded (£500,000) through his Department’s Rural Development Programme Rural Tourism Scheme, whilst Portaneevy is funded (£405,000) through DAERA’s Rural Development Programme Leader Co-operation scheme.
