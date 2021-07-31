Clonavon 'disturbance' appeal

Police in Ballymena have appealed for witnesses to incidents at Clonavon Terrace.

The appeal relates to an investigation of a report of an assault following a disturbance on Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena on the evening of Sunday 25th July.

If you were in the area between 7.00pm and 8.00pm and witnessed the assault, any disturbance or anything that you feel would assist Police with their enquiries please phone 101 quoting reference number 1975 25/7/2021.

Alternatively you can contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.