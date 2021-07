Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the Glebe Manor area of Ahoghill.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday 25th July and two Vitus bikes were taken.

They are both black in colour with blue trim.

A bright yellow Carrera bike with black writing has also been taken.

If anyone has any information in relation to this please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 299 of 25/07/21.