Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire in the Newry area on Sunday evening.

The blaze, at a large shed on the Derrywilligan Road, was reported to police at 5.40pm. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel attended and extinguished the fire which had caused substantial damage to the shed.

The shed was searched and a suspected cannabis factory was discovered and approximately 800 suspected cannabis plants.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and other drug related offences. The man remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant McCarragher said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. We are appealing for anyone with information and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1529 01/08/21."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.