Back to the future as Dunclug Youth Forum roll with Civic Week!

BACK in the 70s and 80s, virtually every housing estate, village or hamlet staged a civic week.

Sports events, fancy dress parades and barbecues were part and parcel of these eevents which always seemed to attract great support from local communities in the days before playstations and android phones.

Now, Dunclug Youth Forum may well set a new trend of going ‘back to the future’ with their civic week of activities which starts on Wednesday (August 4).

Lynsey McCrudden of the Youth Forum explained: “Dunclug Youth Forum Dunclug and D3MAC are putting on a civic week which will run until August 7.

“So get the kiddies up to the Dunclug field beside the basketball courts for the kick off on the 4th August at 7pm.

“We are going back to old school activities like we used to do ‘back in the day’.

“Civic Week event gave me some of the best memories and fun during my childhood and I'm sure for lot of others feel the same way.

“We would really love to see the locals turn out in force. We are running a series of events for all age groupsthrough the week and then ending with the finals of the races on August 7 at 12noon followed by a great funday.”

August 4, Day 1, 7pm: Toddlers (three years and under) Egg & Spoon and sack race; Age group 4 to 6, Egg & Spoon and sack race; Age group 7 to 9, Egg & Spoon and sack race; Age group 10 to 12, Egg & Spoon and sack race.

August 5, Day 2 7pm: 13-16 basketball shoot-out; 17 years and above basketball shoot-out. 6-12 years penalty shoot out.

August 6 Day 3 7pm: 3-6 years bean bag shoot-out; 6-12 years bean bag shoot-out; 13-16 years penalty shoot out; 17 years and above penalty shoot-out.

August 7 12 noon - Race finals and medal presentations.

Afterwards there will be a family fun day with barbecue, slushies, bouncy castles, face painting, petting farm, Irish dancing and music.