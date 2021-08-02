Killeavy Castle Estate named Ireland's Castle Hotel of the Year

KILLEAVY Castle Estate in County Armagh has been crowned Ireland’s Castle Hotel of the Year at the Irish Hotel Awards, 2021 for the second consecutive year.

The Irish Hotel Awards seek to celebrate the commitment and dedication of Ireland’s hospitality industry. Something that is of the utmost importance after a challenging year.

The Estate, which opened in April 2019, has been awarded the title after a detailed assessment of the guest experience from reservation to check out. The judges cited the Estate’s unique history and idyllic surroundings as the key reasons for choosing Killeavy Castle Estate for this award.

Managing Director of NI Media, Shane Smith, who runs the awards said, “Killeavy Castle Estate stood out from all other Castle accommodation in Northern Ireland due to its unique history and architectural heritage. Comprising a 19th Century Castle, Boutique Style Hotel and luxury Gatelodge, there’s something for everyone when they come to visit. The Estate offers a wide range of nature experiences allowing guests to explore the mighty Ring of Gullion that surrounds the Estate, there’s also high-end Spa facilities for those looking to relax and unwind. Guests can delve into a ‘Farm to Fork’ dining experience, with produce that has been grown in the walled gardens or farmed on the Estate featured on the unique tasting menus. Killeavy Castle Estate really has it all and truly deserves this fantastic award.”

Killeavy Castle Estate is a 45-bedroom Hotel and Spa nestled in 350 acres of sprawling woodland in County Armagh. Killeavy Castle lay derelict for over a decade before being restored to its former glory, with a £12 million investment creating a luxurious and relaxing retreat on the edge of Slieve Gullion. Guests regularly flock to the Estate to appreciate the meticulously restored 19th century Castle, manicured gardens, unspoiled woodlands, and authentic working Farm.

Killeavy Castle Estate has an ethos of sustainability at its core. From inception, the hotel has been built, and future developments planned, with eco-credentials central to its goal of being a leader in responsible tourism.

Jason Foody, General Manager of Killeavy Castle Estate, said, “We are delighted to receive the award for Ireland’s Castle Hotel of the Year at the Irish Hotel Awards. After a challenging year, this award demonstrates our dedication and commitment to providing our guests with a unique and enjoyable experience when they come to visit. Receiving this award gives us an added boost as we continue to welcome our guests back to the Estate over the remaining Summer months and into the Autumn.”

Since its opening, the luxury hotel has been awarded several prestigious awards. These include National Winner, Newcomer of the Year 2020, at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards, Castle Hotel of the Year 2020 at the Irish Hotel Awards. Boutique Hotel of the Year 2020 at Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards, Romantic Getaway of the Year and Hotel Restaurant of the Year 2020 at the Northern Ireland Hotel Awards and 4* Hotel and Spa of the Year at the Northern Ireland Prestige Awards 2021.