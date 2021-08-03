NRC now open for online applications

Northern Regional College is now accepting online applications for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The College offers a wide range of professional, technical and vocational courses, from entry level up to and including degree level. So, whether you have just left school, are looking to upskill to get an additional qualification and improve your promotion prospects or are at a career crossroads and unsure about your next move, there are plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re not sure about your next move, our careers team can help you navigate the different Further Education (FE) and Higher Education (HE) options so you can make an informed choice and get a course that best suits your needs. Contact the team at careers@nrc.ac.uk get quality and impartial advice on the different full-time and part-time courses, apprenticeships, training and work opportunities available at the College.

A Foundation Degree can be a good alternative to going to university as Julia Millar discovered. Having studied Maths, Chemistry and Physics to A-Level, Julia has just completed the second year of a Foundation Degree in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering at the College. She completed the full-time Foundation Degree course with a City & Guilds 3D Computer Aided Design Parametric Modelling Application which she completed as a part-time evening class at the College in Ballymena.

Julia said she enjoyed the ‘hands-on’ element of the course and working in the College workshops with lathes and CNC equipment.

“The class sizes are smaller than university with a good balance of theory and practice. The workshops have equipment that would be industry-level standard – something that schools wouldn’t necessarily have access to – and the practical assignments help you understand the relevance of the theory. We also had an opportunity to compete against other students in skills development competitions,” she explained.

Students living in the Ballymena are who apply for the Foundation Degree in Engineering may be eligible for financial support from the Gallaher Trust. The charitable Trust was established following the departure of tobacco company JTI (formerly Gallaher Ltd.) from the town. Its aim is to improve educational and employment opportunities for young adults (18+ years) living within the wider Ballymena area (BT42/BT43 and some areas within BT44). The Gallaher Trust will pay course fees of up to a maximum of two years. Details including selection criteria and conditions are available online.

Visit www.nrc.ac.uk to explore what is available across the College’s campuses in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey and apply for a course that suits you!

Take the next step to becoming a student at Northern Regional College and follow our simple instructions on enrolling online from the comfort of your own home to secure your place on a course. Full details available on our enrolment page at www.nrc.ac.uk.