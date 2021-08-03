THE publication of the provisional recommendation for new local Council boundaries has been cautiously greeted by political parties across Mid-Ulster.

The proposed new boundaries are the outcome of work over the last number of months by the Local Government Boundaries Commissioner, Sarah Havlin, which was undertaken in order to independently provide electoral equality for all wards within a district.

The review has considered a range of issues, including the impact of any population and housing change since the last review in 2008/2009.

As far as Mid-Ulster is concerned, there is set to be some alteration to ward boundaries.



Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for digital ePaper