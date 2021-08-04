CCEA helpline goes live on results days

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has set up a dedicated results helpline which offers advice and guidance for students who are expecting their 2021 results to include GCE, GCSE, CoPE, Entry Level, Occupational Studies, Online Language Assessment (OLA) and Vocational Qualifications.

The helpline will be in operation from 9am until 5pm, starting Tuesday 10 August to Friday 20 August 2021. On A level results day, Tuesday 10 August, the helpline will open from 8.30am.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA’s results can call 028 9026 1220, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website www.ccea.org.uk/summer-2021/results-day-2021 to access answers from the Frequently Asked Questions section.

CCEA’s Examinations and Assessment Manager, Michael Crossan commented:

“2021 has been another challenging year for learners and their parents awaiting results. We would like to take this opportunity to recognise your resilience and patience throughout the academic year.

This year, like every other year, our dedicated helpline and experienced staff will be on hand to support with any query you may have about your CCEA results. I would encourage any learner to reach out to us if you need guidance or further information.

Best wishes to all learners awaiting their results!”