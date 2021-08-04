New gym and spectator stand for an Aughnacloy GAA club

MID-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved plans to bring a new gym and spectator stand to an Aughnacloy GAA club’s ground.

Lodged by agent Blackbird Architecture Ltd on behalf of Aghaloo O’Neill’s GFC Club House, the application seeks permission to bring a new pitch observation stand and strength and conditioning gym to the club’s grounds on the Monaghan Road in Aughnacloy.

The application also seeks permission to construct a walking/running track around the perimeter of the grounds and make minor alterations to the existing GAA changing rooms.



