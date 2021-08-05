Family honour David's wish to support NI Air Ambulance charity

A GLENHULL family who lost a much-loved son and brother last year have honoured his wish to donate to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Charity.

David Ballentine, of Glenhull, tragically passed away, aged 35, in a quad bike accident on August 2, 2020.

While the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance wasn't involved at the time of Mr Ballentine's passing, according to his loving sister, Claire Campbell, it was always his intention to raise money for the charity.

Recently, the family presented a cheque for £2,155, raised from donations, to Air Ambulance in memory of Mr Ballentine, who was well-known farmer and plasterer.

Mr Ballentine was a dearly beloved husband of Diane, devoted son of Willie and Betty, dear brother of Nigel (Paula) and family, and Claire (Graeme), and much-loved grandson of Florence.

Speaking on the donation, Claire said: "He always wanted to do something for the Air Ambulance as he believed it was an important service in rural areas, but he never got the chance.

"We as a family decided we would do this for him coming up to the first anniversary of his passing. It was a tribute for him, to ensure his final wish was carried out. We would like to thank everyone that has already handed over money, and is continuing to do so. It means an awful lot to the family, and we appreciate every penny of donations from such an awful loss.

"David had always talked about holding an event to auction off an animal to raise money for Air Ambulance - this was something we wanted to do on his behalf, but unfortunately Covid restrictions got in our way. Nonetheless, we were proud to present what was raised from donations to David's favourite charity."

Claire continued: "David was known as a 'quiet gentleman'. He was a quiet, hardworking man, and everyone's friend. He was a son, brother, uncle and husband, and he adored the people in his life. He was a great community guy and loved his homeland. He loved farming and going to his other job.

"The community thought so much of him. He was so well liked by people, and this was demonstrated when there were 22 separate 'lifts' on way to the Church for the funeral.

"David is always in our minds, and no matter what we do, we think of him. People have been amazing and so supportive during hardest time our lives, and we cannot thank them enough."