The Mass Vaccination Centre at Seven Towers Leisure Centre will open for 16 & 17 year olds to receive a Pfizer vaccine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am – 5pm.

The centre has been closed for first doses but is opening for this weekend only to cater for these age groups.

Please note the centre will also be administering second doses on Friday so it may be busy.

Please bring a form of ID with you.