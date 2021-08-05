Mayor enjoys a 'pizza the action'at Riverside School Summer Scheme

The children of Riverside School in Antrim are having a great time at their Special Needs Summer Scheme, after being awarded a £5000 grant from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Thanks to the grant, the school have been able to bring in a range of resources and activities for the children.

They have enjoyed pizza making, Mini Me Yoga, Jungle pets and Rich Music and were also able to purchase some new equipment which they will be able to use again in future academic years.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said: “It was great to visit the pupils at Riverside School and see how much fun they were having during their summer scheme.

“ I was very impressed with the pizzas they were making when I was there, so much so I was tempted to stay on for lunch”.

Linzi Blair, Summer Scheme Leader in Charge said “The children rely on our summer scheme each year as it is often the only summer scheme available to them.

“We have experienced a huge rise in costs this year due to the pandemic and if we hadn’t received the grant from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, we could not have offered all of these activities which the children are enjoying.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Former Coleraine player, coach and manager Victor Hunter paus one final visit to the Showgrounds following a Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130