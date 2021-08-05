Police renew appeal into Dungannon arson attacks

Detectives investigating two separate arson attacks in the Dungannon in as many weeks, have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses and information into the incidents.

Detective Constable Paul Taggart told this newspaper: "We received a report of a fire at a house just after 4.30pm in the Dunlea Vale area of Dungannon on Saturday July 17. There was no one home at the time of the incident.

"We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity at the property from around 1pm that afternoon, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1494 of the 17/07/21.

"We are also continuing to appeal for information following a fire at a flat in Castle Gardens at approximately 9.10pm on Friday July 23. No persons were in the property at the time of the incident.

"Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service confirmed that a mattresses had been set on fire and significant damage had been caused to it and curtains in a side bedroom.

"We are treating this as arson to with intent to endanger life and I am asking anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity the evening of July 23, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2208 of the 23/07/21."

Detective Constable Taggart said he did not believe the two incidents were linked.

He added: A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”