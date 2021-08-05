Second walk-in vaccine clinic at Alley Theatre

A SECOND walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held in Strabane tomorrow (Thursday).

The mobile clinic will run at the Alley Theatre from 4pm until 8pm for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine only and is for those aged 18 and over.

Those attending are asked to ensure that they bring their ID.

The decision to host a second clinic follows on from the success of the walk-in centre on Tuesday, July 21, when 180 people were vaccinated.

Due to the demand, a number of people were turned away and the Western Trust has now confirmed it is returning the programme.

In line with the Health Minister's recent announcement, the Western Trust's programme of first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at its three mass vaccination centres also ended on July 31.

The Trust is continuing with a programme of mobile clinics during August and second doses will continue to be administered at the mass vaccination centres via walk in and appointment until early September.

"The Trust would remind those people who are due to receive their second dose at a vaccination centre after this date (July 31) to either attend their scheduled appointments or avail of the walk-in facility at one of the mass vaccination centres," said a spokesperson for the Trust.

Western Trust Vaccine programme operational lead, Garrett Martin, added: "Getting your first jab has never be easier or more accessible than it is right now.... Across the Western Trust area our mobile vaccination teams are visiting local towns to provide walk-in clinics.

"This roll-out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years-old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that they can also receive their second dose by walking into one of our mass vaccination centres, as long as they have received their first dose more than six weeks ago.

"Everyone who takes up both doses of the vaccination is helping keep their family, friends and the wider community safe from the worst effects of COVID and helping us all to move towards getting life back to some degree of normality.

"We urge everyone who has yet to receive their invitation to take up the offer.

"Our centres are open to everyone aged over 18 so we would also encourage everyone to keep an eye on our news and social media channels for updates and to come along to their nearest clinic when the opportunity arises."

If you are planning to attend one of the centres, the Western Trust is urging you to only do so if: You are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever, have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days, you have been advised to self-isolate, had any vaccine (including flu) in the last seven days.

Anyone attending a walk-in clinic at one the centres or the mobile clinics is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible. If attending a pre-booked appointment, you are also requested to bring the booking reference number.