Shona's family to mark her 19th birthday

THE family of an Antrim teenager found dead on the banks of the Six Mile Water in March are preparing to celebrate her 19th birthday.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Shona Gillan, who was discovered near Riverside on Saturday, March 6, three days after she had last spoken to a member of her family.

Her sister Amy Reid announced that there will be a gathering at Shona’s graveside on Friday August 6 at 7.30pm.

“My baby sister Shona would have been just 19 years old and unfortunately it’s not how we wished we could of celebrated it.” she said.

“To celebrate Shona’s first heavenly birthday we will release balloons in her memory while we play her favourite ‘tunes’. “All are welcome.

“Unfortunately we are unable to supply balloons.

“We would appreciate those who wish to, bring their own balloon and marker if you wish to write on your balloon.”

