Tee up for the Newry Chamber Golf Classic on August 27

NEWRY Chamber is delighted to announce details of this year's Golf Classic on Friday 27th August in Warrenpoint Golf Club, kindly sponsored by the award-winning Matt D'arcy Irish Whiskey.

This is the second year that Matt D’arcy has partnered with the Chamber. The historic Newry Whiskey Company has recently forged an alliance with Echlinville Distillery makers of Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, which will help grow the Matt D’arcy Old Irish Whiskey brand in the global Irish Whiskey market.

Speaking at the launch event, Michael McKeown, of Matt D’Arcy Irish Whiskey said:

“As a heritage Irish Whiskey brand, we are delighted to be associated with one of Ireland’s oldest regional chambers. Newry’s success as a business destination is down to a strong network of local businesses. Matt D’Arcy Irish Whiskey is about making connections and we welcome the opportunity to support Newry Chamber in this popular networking event at Warrenpoint Golf Club.”

“I look forward to celebrating with the winning team at the 19th hole.”

Chamber President, Emma Mullen-Marmion said:

“This is one of the Chamber’s most popular events. It’s not just about the golf, it is also a great networking opportunity for our members and wider business community in the Greater Newry Area.”

“Once again our tournament will provide a great opportunity for local businesses to network on the fairways of the beautiful Warrenpoint Golf Club.”

“Our event has always been supported by our business community and the Chamber would like to thank this year’s main sponsor Matt D’Arcy Irish Whiskey, for their generous support.”

A range of attractive individual and team prizes are on offer, as well as prizes for the 'Nearest to The Pin' and 'Longest Drive' competitions.

Entry costs £190.00 + VAT for a team of four, including a two-course meal and a goodie bag for each player. Your business can also avail of hole advertising at this successful corporate business event at a cost of £100.00 + VAT.

This is a great opportunity to reward your staff with a round of golf or entertain clients. Rather than the usual shotgun start, the tee is reserved from 11:30am - 3pm.

Four balls will eat at the end of their individual rounds.

The Chamber’s Golf Classic is always a sold-out event, and we expect demand to be high this year so please book early to ensure your team's place.

It is sure to be an enjoyable day and to get your preferred tee slot, please email: admin@newrychamber.com