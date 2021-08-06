Improvements set for Sand Road junction

AN infamous junction is to be the subject of a £450,000 improvement scheme.

The scheme at the junction of the Woodtown Road and Sand Road near Ballymena will commence on Thursday 12 August 2021.

The scheme involves the realignment and reconfiguration of the existing junction to give priority to traffic using the Woodtown Road to and from Galgorm.

Minister Nichola Mallon: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the safety of this junction for road users.

“ I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the work both the Sand Road and Woodtown Road will be closed to through traffic from the 16 August 2021 for a period of 18 weeks. A diversion will be signposted via Oldpark Road, Old Galgorm Road and Galgorm Road.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com