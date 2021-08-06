Video of heartwarming Ballygawley family reunion goes viral

A HOMECOMING video of a nurse from Ballygawley who spent the coronavirus pandemic in Australia has gone viral.

Hannah Patterson left for Down Under in September 2019 on a working holiday visa to work as a nurse in Sydney.

She would remain there during the pandemic, living essentially a normal life with few restrictions, while frequently checking in with her family back home who were living in lockdown.

However, when a lockdown was imposed in Australia in June, Hannah decided it was finally time to come home.

Flying to Dublin via Singapore, Hannah then surprised her family - including her parents, sisters and a five-month-old niece who she was meeting for the first time - when she arrived back in Ballygawley unannounced.

And the moment was caught on video, it has since been viewed almost one million times on popular social media network TikTok.

She said the family were "delighted" at the reunion.

She said: "I decided going home wasn’t the best idea for me at the start of the pandemic as the situation at the time in Northern Ireland was much worse than what we were experiencing in Sydney.

"Coming up to the end of my second year in Sydney in June, we experienced the start of another surge in Covid-19 cases in Australia and at this stage I had to make the decision to either stay there and enter my third year or leave and go home without the chance of being able to come back anytime soon."

She made the decision to come home, adding: "Two years is a long time without seeing family and I had missed really important events in my family's lives at home already."

It was a hard-kept secret from a family she spoke to every day.

Hannah said it was "very special" to meet her youngest niece Ida for the first time.

She added: "Me and my sister are super close and missing the birth of my niece was so, so hard for me and for my family too.

"We FaceTimed every week, but getting to finally hold her and know she was real was incredible.”

Hannah said it was "so surreal" to see her family again.

"It was something I dreamed about for months. I’m blessed with such a loving tight-knit family and to finally hug them again was unreal.

"I worried about them like they worried about me too, with the ongoing pandemic and being so far away from each other. We were all just delighted to be all together again.

“I had the best two years in Australia. It was the best place for me to be at that stage during the pandemic. It gave me the chance to travel more, meet new people and make memories for life.

"It also makes you appreciate what you have at home so much more. You take for granted being able to jump in the car and go visit your family, hug your nieces and nephews and have a cup of tea with your mum and dad.”