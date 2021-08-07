Sunflower field at Laurelbank Farm opens in aid of Care for Cancer

SUNFLOWERS are in full bloom at the Ballynahatty Road, Omagh, with the public invited to pay a visit to help Care for Cancer, Omagh.

The sunflower field has kindly been donated by Laurelbank Farm on the Ballynahatty Road, and will be open daily with donations in aid of Care for Cancer.

A spokesperson from Care for Cancer, Omagh, said the charity is "delighted" to open the field to the public.

"We are delighted that Laurelbank Farm on Ballynahatty Road Omagh have kindly donated their sunflower field to Care for Cancer. The field is open daily and all donations are in aid of Care for Cancer. Please come and enjoy the beautiful scenery, bring your own secateurs and wear your wellies!

"The field is situated on the Ballynahatty Road, three miles outside Omagh from the Dublin Road turn off, beside the former Ballynahatty fast track. Please follow covid regulations at all times. Everyone is asked to please respect the countryside and stay off the barley in the field.

"Care for Cancer provides practical care and support to individuals and their families who are affected by cancer, our services are available within 26 mile radius of Omagh.

"We provide complementary therapies, counselling, driving people to hospital appointments, bra fitting service and recliner chairs. If you have any queries please contact 02882246599."