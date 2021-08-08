James Henry Funerals backs Waterfowl Park area

James Henry Funeral Services are pleased to support Broughshane Waterfowl Park.

The park is one of only two places in the world where all seven species of swan can be found.

Volunteers from Broughshane Village teamed together in 2010 and turned a derelict pond with a large area of swampland into a fantastic habitat for ornamental wildfowl.

Pictured are Mr Sam Henry and Mr John Robinson, on behalf of James Henry Funeral Services, who had the pleasure of visiting the park and meeting with Mr Trevor Dunlop, Chairperson, Eleanor Haywood, Treasurer and Mr Gary Haywood, Committee Member.