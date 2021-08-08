Newry manufacturer signs deal with Selfridges

NEWRY based and Ireland’s only Probiotic manufacturer, Raw Fusion, have just signed an exclusive six figure contract with the World’s Leading Luxury Retailer, U.K based ‘Selfridges’ and the Queens personal Pharmacy John Bell & Croyden.

Owners Amanda and Rowan Kearns, both Registered Nutritionists formed Raw Fusion in April 2020 .

Prior to this, Amanda founded U.K. leading digestive health clinic Inner Angel Health in 2013 and has since won Nutritionist of the Year 2019. Rowan, currently a PHD candidate and Registered Nutritionist with a background in working with high performance athletes.

Raw Fusion is the amalgamation of Amanda and Rowan's experience, research and innovative product development to support public health. Raw Fusion specialises in developing all natural bespoke supplements specialising in Digestion, Immunity, Skin Care and Heart Health.

2020 Raw Fusion released three World First products, FIT Probio, KIDS Probio and CALM Probio. These herbal fortified probiotics have been heavily researched and are backed up by published journals.

With gut health linked to COVID-19, Raw Fusion has seen a surge in sales with their probiotics being shipped to the United Kingdom, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Australia and America.

Due to the high demand and contracts signed with Selfridges, Raw Fusion aims to strengthen their workforce hiring several new positions in the coming weeks.

