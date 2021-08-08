Retirement awaits for Clogher Mart caterer after almost 30 years of keeping farmers fed!

FOR almost 30 years, Jean Maguire has been responsible for keeping visitors to the bustling Clogher Valley Livestock Mart fed.

And her popular restaurant isn't just a place to pick up a delicious hot meal or some refreshments - it is a meeting place for the farming community, where farmers and dealers from all over can take a breather from the hustle and bustle of buying or selling.

Of course, running a busy catering business with a large team of committed staff is tough work, and as such, after almost 30 years running the restaurant, Jean felt the time was right to hang up her apron. A new caterer will now take the helm.

Unfortunately, her final Saturday in the restaurant was tinged with more emotion than expected, as it unfortunately coincided with the funeral of her beloved brother, John Kerr, of Gortaclare, Omagh.

Despite the sad occasion, Jean managed to pay a visit to the restaurant to say farewell to her staff and loyal customers.

"Unfortunately, my retirement day was tinged with sadness, more sadness than expected, given the passing of John," She said.

"However, I am glad that I managed to visit the restaurant after the funeral, and help clean up for a final time."

Prior to her final Saturday, staff had marked Jean's retirement with a small get together in the restaurant on July 23.

"I got plenty of cards and good wishes from my customers," she said. "I got a great send off I must say, and I am thankful to everyone, including the managers, customers and staff, who have supported me throughout the years."

Prolific

Jean's prolific career as a caterer began at the Greenmount Lodge, between Clogher and Fintona, before the opportunity arose to oversee the mart canteen at Clogher Mart, which was literally being built from the ground up.

Jean reflected: "The amount of people that gather in the mart is something that you can't understand, unless you're there.

"It was unreal. I started out thinking I would do this amount, and that amount soon doubled, trebled and went on and on.

"The canteen is such a big thing for the mart. I would be in every Saturday morning at 6 O'Clock, and there would be someone in right away, usually yard staff in for a slice of toast and tea. It was all go from then on.

"I've served 800 people on some busy Saturdays in that canteen, some having a full dinner, and some just teas or coffees.

"It was hard work, and many a time I thought 'what am I at?' but I kept it on. I loved it.

"I knew so many people. It was remembering everyone's names that was was the biggest problem!

Jean is well-known within the Clogher Mart Community. Her husband, Jack, of JM Livestock, also operates from the mart itself, with a trade stand on Saturdays, purveying livestock supplements and animal health products.

In addition to Clogher, Jean and her team ran the busy canteen at Enniskillen Mart for 17 years, and she also oversaw an outside catering service which included funeral meals and teas, Christening parties, church functions and weddings.

She was also tasked with catering the yearly Clogher Valley Pre Show sponsors evening, which often had around 180 guests, requiring significant planning.

Jean said catering for the pre-show was a particular highlight for her, and she was also particularly proud to provide employment to scores of local girls over the years

For many, working at the canteen at Clogher Mart was their first job.

‘Good staff’

"I always say, no boss is any good without good staff," she explained. "I trained young girls that used to come in without any previous experience whatsoever.

"I gave them that chance and they learned from me, and learned from each other. Many, many girls passed through the doors, and went on to higher education and excellent careers.

"It was a great opportunity for them, the opportunity to learn how to work. It was a solid beginning for them all."

But what does retirement hold for Jean, after almost three decades in her beloved canteen?

"I am ready to have a bit of time to myself, with no alarm going off in the morning!" she said. "I am looking forward to spending some time with family over the coming months."

Clogher alley Livestock Producers paid tribute to Jean in a recent social media post.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank her for the endless hard work and delicious food over the years in our canteen.

"Jean has been serving the farming community every Thursday and Saturday for the last 29 years and will be sorely missed by her regular customers and staff.

"Oh behalf of directors,office and yard staff we would like to wish her a healthy, happy retirement. Jean will always be remembered here at Clogher Mart for her food and kind nature to staff and customers."