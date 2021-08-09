Top marks for Carrickmore apprentice who calls on students to follow her path

A CARRICKMORE woman who scored top marks on the island of Ireland as an Accounting Technicians Ireland apprentice, has called for more students to follow her path.

Kyra McMahon (21) achieved second place in Ireland in her second-year final Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) exams, having secured first place the previous year.

She is now studying to become a fully-qualified chartered accountant whilst working as an Accounting Technician with Claremount Chartered Accountants, Omagh, to whom she was apprenticed.

The ATI Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Accountancy, which allows students to work, earn and learn, is to create 100 jobs in Northern Ireland.

The two-year, funded, work-based learning programme sees locally-placed apprentices earn at least the national minimum wage and above.

Applications are now open for the programme, which starts in September, and is delivered through regional colleges across Northern Ireland, including South West College, Omagh, through which Kyra studied.

School leavers, A-level students, career-changers and mature learners can also apply through other local regional colleges in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry, Coleraine, Lisburn and Newry.

The Higher-Level Apprenticeship provides an alternative for school leavers who prefer practical training to full-time college, or those who may have embarked on a university course and found it did not suit them.

It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who want to pursue accounting.

Large firms and smaller practices, as well as industry and the public sector, have all embraced the programme.

“I heard about the Accounting Technicians Ireland programme from my career advisor at secondary school. But not enough students are aware of this alternative to third-level education,” said Kyra.

“The opportunity of gaining invaluable skills and professional on the job experience whilst studying through college is an option everyone should consider.

“The knowledge gained through industry experience will stay with you as your career progresses.

“The Accounting Technicians Ireland programme is brilliant, both in terms of education, and the career opportunities it provides.

“I am now studying to become a chartered accountant, but there were plenty of other options for me to progress.

“Being in full-time employment whilst studying requires discipline, but the ATI programme is a fantastic opportunity for any student who wants to begin a career in accounting. Applying learning to everyday work helped with my understanding.”

Kyra was studying for A-levels at Loreto Grammar School, Omagh when she learned of the Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship.

“The application process was very simple and straightforward and there was a strong sense of inclusion and support throughout my studies.

“At first, it was daunting entering employment straight from school, but I thoroughly enjoyed the programme.

“Claremount Chartered Accountants were very welcoming, and I settled in very quickly. There was an ATI mentor at college, so if I had any questions, I could go straight to them for guidance, which was reassuring.

“Claremount provided me with excellent training and experience. Without that, it is unlikely I would have secured such top marks.

“It was great to be able to study and work at the same time as I could apply what I learned whilst earning.”

An extension to the New Apprenticeship Incentive Scheme was announced by the Department for the Economy earlier this year, which aims to support employers recruiting apprentices.

Until March 2022, employers in Northern Ireland will be eligible for up to £3,000 for each apprenticeship created.

According to Gabriela Airini, Apprenticeship Director at Accounting Technicians Ireland, the incentive will increase employer participation.

“Accounting Technicians Ireland is pleased our apprenticeship contributes towards job creation and business growth in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Since the programme’s foundation in 2014, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship has been the source of over 500 jobs in Northern Ireland.

“Each year, more employers sign up and we now partner with over 100 employers across 13 sectors.”

For more details, see accountingtechniciansireland.ie