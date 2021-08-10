Assault appeal

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an assault in Newry on Saturday, August 7th.

Sergeant Willis said: "It was reported to police that a man was punched by a male in the Sugar Island area of the city at around 11.30pm.

"The suspect is described as being approximately 6' tall and aged in his mid twenties. He was reported as being accompanied by three other men, all believed to be around the same age and height.

"The victim sustained serious facial injuries as a result of the assault and is understandably shaken by the ordeal.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, or may have relevant dashcam footage, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 986 of 8/8/21.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. "

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/