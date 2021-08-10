Broughshane's 'Sensory Kids' aiming to become new 'Centre of Excellence'!

SENSORY KIDS, a charitable organisation based in Houston’s Mill, in Broughshane, have plans to become a Centre of Excellence!

Manager Mary Connor told the Guardian this week that long term they would love to run a multi-functioning, accessible autism centre for families, providing support and services to children and young people and their families on the autism spectrum.

“This would be a 'Centre of Excellence' where families can come to enjoy a unique mix of education and professional therapies under one roof,” outlined Mary.

“It would support autistic children/young people across the spectrum, whatever their age, life stage or challenge.”

And she said they aim to provide the children/young people with a safe and secure environment that will reduce their anxieties, promote their development and help parents to understand their children's needs.

“We would provide for them in a way that makes them feel understood. We want to develop and add new services and reach new families whilst continuing to network closely with other agencies and groups in Northern Ireland,” said Mary.

Helping since 2014

Meanwhile, Sensory Kids currently offer a specialised service and have been supporting children, young people and their families from 2014.

“In January of this year we became a charity which we are very proud of,” outlined Mary.

“The key to our success has been good governance from all our Trustees and supporters. We have our own sensory room providing sensory support, parent support, workshops and sensory sessions to the Mid & East Antrim area and wider Northern Ireland.”

Mary said they pride themselves in having an understanding of the needs of autistic children/young people, including actual experiences of those on the autistic spectrum, as well as informative insight into services available.

“We see ourselves as, a valuable piece of a puzzle that can be the perfect match for a child’s success. Parents appreciate our help in providing their children with specialised sessions that fit their unique learning styles and perspectives,” said Mary.

Sensory Kids recently received funding from Ballymena Borough Council, YouthAction NI and the National Lottery Community NI which was much needed and appreciated.

“The funding will be used to provide training, sensory boxes, sensory sessions, educational awareness and sensory equipment,” said Mary.

Exclusive Tutoring

Meanwhile, Lauren McLaughlin offers an exclusive tutoring service called, ‘Learn with Lauren’ from the sensory room.

Lauren has a first class honours degree in BEd Primary and has valuable experience working with children with special educational needs within and outside classrooms.

She offers children with Autism and learning difficulties a little extra help.

This service was established nine months ago and has proven to be extremely popular.

Lauren can be contacted at learn.with.lauren@outlook.com or via social media platforms.

And Sensory Kids have been fortunate to have Kathryn Knox, a great advocate and friend of their cause, offering the younger children pony rides on her tiny Shetland pony called Mr Piggles. What a lovely treat!

Kathryn is involved with the RDA and is currently a finalist in the Miss Northern Ireland contest.

Annual General Meeting

At Sensory Kid’s recent AGM, they welcomed Tracy Wallace to the post of Treasurer, Claire Falls as Chairperson, Lisa Turtle as Vice Chairperson and Lauren McLaughlin as Secretary, plus seven other Trustees.

The aim for the remainder of this year is to train volunteers/trustees in Lego Therapy, Mindfulness Training, 6 Bricks course, Baby Massage and Educational Autism Courses delivered by Rebecca McCullough for volunteers/parents and professionals.

One Trustee will also commence a course in Counselling in September - her skills will effectively add a bonus therapy to Sensory Kids.

The charity know from a survey completed earlier this year what parents/carers need.

They have taken comments on board as to how we can improve the lives of children/young people whilst maintaining a focus on a ‘child centred approach’, ensuring we support social, emotional and wider wellbeing interests.

Sensory Kids offers volunteering opportunities and support their volunteers to gain a recognised certificate supported by the Department of Education through the ‘Millennium Volunteers’ programme.

This is available to young people under 30 years old (they do not take volunteers until they are 16 years of age).

If any young person would be interested in developing their volunteering skills either with ‘Sensory Kids’ or ‘Learn with Lauren’ to enhance their UCAS application, please get in touch.

Enquires? Contact Mary

Contact Mary at mary.connor31a@btinternet.com for further information.