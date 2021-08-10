Paul’s Legacy raises £6,000 and counting

A NIGHT to remember.

That’s how organisers are describing a special night in memory of a special person taking place in Portrush this weekend.

‘It’s All About Paul’ takes place in Kelly’s on Friday night as a tribute to former nurse practitioner Paul Murray who died suddenly aged just 50.

A popular figure on his native north coast, family and friends set up the charity Paul’s Legacy following his untimely death from cardiomyopathy earlier this year.

“Our aim is to honour Paul by helping to prevent further loss of life from cardiomyopathy in our local area through cardiac screening, providing community defribrilators and raising awareness,” explained a spokesperson.

“So far, the charity has raised over £6,000 through fundraisers and donations. Founding members are overwhelmed by the support given by our local community.

“It is just wonderful that people have come forward to offer support.

“Paul helped so many families during his lifetime and we are incredibly moved that our community wants to help us to continue his legacy.

“Covid-19 restrictions on funerals and gathering have made it so much harder for people who have lost loved ones and celebrating the lives of those we have lost is so important.

“’It's All About Paul’ will be a night to remember when we celebrate Paul's birthday, his life and everything he stood for - a celebration of a great man, our great community and all that we have been through together.

“All proceeds from the night will go to Paul's Legacy,” added the spokesperson.

Among the artists lined up to take part include some familiar names including Marty Rice, DJ Ash, Toddy, Alan Simpson (DJ Aluminium), The Matchstick Men, Greg Lundy, Rafferty, Che and Big Al, live.

Last minute tickets may be available - £10 plus booking fee - contact the Facebook page or email info@paulmurray.org for details.