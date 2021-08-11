Banner Parade numbers rise

BALLYMENA will play host to a parade of local Apprentice Boys Clubs and bands on Saturday (August 14).

And it has emerged that around 50 bands are set to accompany a ‘parade of banners’ in Ballymena to mark 100 years of Northern Ireland just one week later.

Usually, the Apprentice Boys head for the Maiden City to mark ‘Derry Day’ but covid meant the huge demonstration was ruled out.

This year, 13 bands will lead members of the fraternity on a route around the town.

According to the details provided, this will start at 12 noon on a proposed route of Wakehurst Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Church Street, Bridge Street, Larne Road Link, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, Wakehurst Road. The 13 Bands parading will be North Ballymena Protestant Boys, Pride of the Maine, Craigywarren, Ballycraigy, Benvarden, Glenhugh, Carnlough, Flute band, Dunloy Acc Band, Sir George White, Kells, Ahoghill, Staffordstown Acc Band and Ballee Flute Band.

BANNER PARADE

The following week (August 21) the NI 100 Banner Parade will also commence at Wakehurst at the later time of 2pm.

Many of the leading bands from all over Northern Ireland have signed up to take part in the parade which could be one of the biggest staged since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the event said: “In 2016 the Orangemen in Kesh organised a record breaking banner parade with just over 400 banners on parade. In Ballymena on the 21st August 2021 we hope to beat that record as our community enjoys a colourful festival of banners.

“If any Junior Orange Lodges wish to walk in the event there will be no charge. For others who wish to parade their banner there is a fee of £20.”

For more details contact info@ni100.org.uk

Independent Cllr. Rodney Quigley, who has been closely involved with organising the event said he was ‘highly impressed’ by the response.

“To be honest, some of these bands will be parading for the first time in Ballymena. They are coming from all over Northern Ireland so it would be great to see them get a warm welcome.”

The route for the Banner Parade will be:_Wakehurst Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, Wakehurst Road, Brook Park.

Rounding off the month will be a ‘Last Saturday’ parade on August 28 hosted by the Ballymena District of the Royal Black Preceptory. Some 21 bands and preceptories are expected to take part in the ‘Black’ parade which will start at Ballee at 12.30pm.

The route will be:-

Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, The Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, Wakehurst Road, Antrim Road, Ballee Road.