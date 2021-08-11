Family Fun Day for Northern Ireland Children's Hospice

CURRENTLY parents are desperate to have a day out to entertain their children in an outdoor setting with adherence to current COVID regulations in place.

Members of Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group have organised an afternoon of fun on Saturday, August 21, from 2-6pm, in the wonderful grounds of Ballymena Rugby Football Club at Eaton Park, kindly granted and supported by the Club Members.

Support Group Secretary Muriel Barr said raising funds over the past 18 months has been very challenging. “Members made a decision to organise a Summer event. This is our first attempt at a Family Fun Day and we hope the community will come along and enjoy entertainment for all the family whilst raising funds for the work of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice,” said Muriel.

There is plenty of car parking space and a free Fun Bus will be running from the vacant site opposite the car park of All Saints’ RC Church kindly granted by them. The bus will run from 1.30pm each half hour.

Entertainment at the Fun Day includes Inflatables and an exciting sky jumper all supplied by locally owned MonoEvents Entertainments, carnival games, penalty shoot competition organised by Ahoghill Thistle Football Club, a Teddy Bear’s Picnic with local storyteller Anne Crawford together face painting and tattoos by Glitterbugs and football skills training organised by the players from Seven Towers Football Club.

There will be music all afternoon from a DJ together with performances from Broughshane and District Pipe Band and dancers from the Seven Towers School of Dancing.

You can also learn about the work of the PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire Service and the North West Mountain Rescue Team who will be in attendance with their vehicles. St. John’s Ambulance and staff will be in attendance.

Local MB Motors, Woodside Road, Ballymena, one of the sponsors of the event, have kindly granted the use of a car which will be filled with balloons. Those attending can win prizes in a raffle guessing the number of balloons in the car.

There will be ice-cream, coffee from Wooden Brew, Burgers and Hot Dogs from Montgomerys Outside Catering and freshly made pancakes with toppings by Hilary.

Other stalls include Flossy Treats, The Party Zone, Tropic Skincare, Little Bow Pretty, Jewellery and the Support Group stall will be selling home baked goodies including cakes and tray bakes.

Do come along and have a fun day whilst helping to raise funds for the most special of children and their families.