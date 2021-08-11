Mark Lynn CHD Foundation Fun Day at Showgrounds

THESE are just some of the children and young people whose lives have been made a little bit brighter thanks to a Ballymena-based charity foundation.

Each child received a special gift of a toy, bike or activity set to help them get the most out of the lockdown under which many of them have had to ‘shield’ for so long.

Many of these youngsters have very serious illnesses and those behind the Mark Lynn CHD Foundation were able to give a ‘gift of activity’ thanks to their ongoing fundraising efforts.

Mark Lynn was born with congenital Heart disease and endured many operations and hospital treatments throughout his life.

He battled bravely until the age of eight when he sadly passed away.

After Mark’s passing, the Lynn family decided to start a foundation in his memory with the aim of helping other families facing similar issues.

Mark’s parents, Donna and Geoff, who live at Ballykeel, have been deeply touched by all the support the foundation has received from far and wide.

In the past year, their main thrust was based on the late Ballymena boy’s love for the hit Proclaimers’ song ‘ 500 miles’ which helped inspire a superb fund raising effort for the charity which supports families coping with chronic illnesses.

Donna Lynn said she had been ‘truly humbled’ by the efforts shown by all those who took up the ‘500 mile challenge’.

She said: “Mark Lynn CHD Foundation is totally grateful for all your hard work and support.”

Now, the countdown is on for the Mark Lynn CHD Foundation Memorial Football Tournament.

The organisers have been working hard behind the scenes to make this day full of fun and great memories for all.

A spokesperson said: “Team numbers are coming together nicely so come along and enjoy the game and support our charity.

“So far we have arranged a 40ft Assault Course, a huge inflatable dart board and even a massive inflatable basketball stand.

“There will also be tea, coffee, cakes and sweeties!

“Youngsters will also enjoy face painting, Hairbraiding and even get a ‘tattoo’ (sticker). If you’re feeling peckish there will be BBQ Burgers and Hotdogs.

“The event takes place from From 10/4pm On Saturday 14th August Ballymena Showgrounds.”

If you can help in any way, contact the Mark Lynn CHD Foundation facebook page.

The Mark Lynn foundation lives on to support other families coping with chronic illinesses including:- Congenital Heart Disease, Cerebral Palsy, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Epilepsy, Spina Bifida, Cancer.

It provides loving care and support for the entire family during and after hospital stays.