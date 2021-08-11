Football fans urged to follow Covid rules ahead of UEFA Super Cup

FOOTBALL fans are being urged to follow Covid rules ahead of this evening's UEFA Super Cup final at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Champions League winners Chelsea play Europa League winners Villarreal in one of the biggest football matches ever staged in the rovince.

Speaking ahead of the game, First Minister Paul Givan said: “This is a showcase sporting event on our doorstep and there is a real sense of excitement and anticipation in Belfast. The world will be watching as Chelsea take on Villarreal at Windsor Park.

"Northern Ireland has proved it is more than capable of hosting big sporting occasions and I fully expect this to be another memorable evening as we welcome footballing superstars.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “It's great to see the UEFA Super Cup being played in Belfast and I know many people will be looking forward to the match. I wish everyone - visiting supporters and local fans - a successful and safe event.

"But I would urge everyone to remember that Covid-19 is still a real threat in our society. Please look after yourselves and each other by following the public health advice.”

Whether attending the match in person, watching in a pub or at home with friends, football fans are urged to pay heed to the latest Covid-19 advice and information.

Travelling fans have been reminded that the Covid regulations in Northern Ireland differ to those in the rest of the UK and Ireland. While the Executive is due to review restrictions on Thursday, the current rules will remain in place during the match on Wednesday evening.

With the virus still spreading, we would ask anyone arriving here for the game to be aware of the Coronavirus regulations that are still in place.

The use of face coverings is mandatory on public transport, in taxis, private buses, coaches and on aircraft, in train and bus stations and in airports unless an exemption applies.

The rule of six still applies in hospitality settings and up to 10 people from no more than three households can meet in a private home.

The latest regulations and guidance are available at: www.nidirect.gov.uk

The Executive continues to urge everyone eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine who has yet to get the jab to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.