Help Musicians heroic during pandemic - Stendhal Festival organisers

WITH the recommencement of live music this summer and the return of Stendhal Festival this weekend, the team at Stendhal say that support from their charity partners, Help Musicians, has been immeasurable to not only the festival this past year and a half, but thousands of local musicians.

Stendhal Director Ross Parkhill said: “With the music industry finally being allowed to get back on its feet, I think it is imperative that we once again highlight the fantastic work the Help Musicians have done for people within our music Industry throughout this pandemic.”

He added: “They have helped thousands of musicians with not just hardship funding but with guidance on how to apply for other funding, creative support, health and welfare support and maybe most importantly, they have continued the amazing work of the Music Minds Matter programme, assisting music creatorswith mental health issues in what has been a very trying time.

“We were incredibly proud to say that we were associated with Help Musicians when they rolled out their assistance programme last year and we are even more proud to have them remain our Lead Charity Partner for 2021.”

Help Musicians is a charity that loves music and for 100 years has been working hard to make a meaningful difference to the lives of musicians across the UK. The charity strive to create a world where musicians thrive.

Sadly, the impact of the pandemic means the charity is needed more than ever in 2021, its centenary year. Since March 2020, Help Musicians throughout the UK were able to provide financial hardship support to over 21,000 music creators at the cost of £17 Million in charity funds. 1200 of those supported were from Northern Ireland.

The charity have also increased access to their mental health services by 40%.

In 2021, this ongoing need has continued at scale while the music sector recovers and rebuilds, meaning donations are more important than ever

Help Musicians continues its partnership with Stendhal Festival this weekend, the 5th year the two have worked together and Keith Millar, Nation Manager (NI) of Help Musicians says he is proud to once again work alongside the team from Limavady.

“We are absolutely delighted that Stendhal is going ahead again in August”, he said, “Musicians have suffered more than most in terms of being able to work during the pandemic and to see so many of the acts that we have supported over the past months and years be able to take to the stage at a festival again will be a very rewarding experience indeed.”

“We saw first hand how hard Stendhal has pushed for a return to live music for everyone and they really must be commended for just how much work the put into it and how they have adapted to work in the days of social distancing.”

The Help Musicians NI team rasied an amazing £775.90 over the two days of Stendhal’s first event in July and will be onsite again this weekend helping out and raising funds for their excellent cause.

If you’d like to donate to the Help Musicians Stendhal campaign, you can text HMSTEN to 70970

Stendhal Festival was enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.