Anger after MLA pays tribute to IRA bomber

A WAR of words has broken out after a South Antrim MLA paid tribute to an IRA hunger striker who burned a young woman to death.

Thomas McElwee from Bellaghy died aged 23 in 1981 after 62 days on hunger strike in the H-Blocks.

Sinn Fein posted a tribute to McElwee on its website and social media pages, describing him as ‘a political prisoner, unbowed and unbroken’.

Many party reps, including Northern party leader Michelle O’Neill shared the video, and South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney took to Twitter on Saturday to say: “Today I enjoyed celebrating the great achievements of a wonderful Antrim GAA club.

“But tonight my thoughts are of Óglach Tom McElwee from Tamlaghtduff who died on hunger strike 40 years ago tomorrow, and also of his mammy Alice, who left on slí na fírinne in February this year.”

McElwee and his cousin Francis Hughes, also a hunger striker who died in May 1981, carried out bomb attacks for a number of years in the mid-1970s.

He was arrested in 1976 after a bomb he was transporting prematurely exploded, costing him an eye.

Just an hour later, one of his devices killed Yvonne Dunlop, a 27-year-old mother of three from Ballymena.

She died in an explosion in her family clothes shop, not before warning her nine year old son to run out of the shop, saving his life.

McElwee was sentenced to 20 years for the murder and another 20 years for possession of explosives.

He was later convicted of the murder of Ms Dunlop, reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

The DUP has come out in force to condemn the fact that Sinn Fein reps have not mentioned McElwee’s victims.

South Antrim MLA, Pam Cameron, hit out at the Sinn Fein video, quoting: “A callous and shameless tweet.

“Not a thought for the victims of his crimes.”

And her party colleague Trevor Clarke MLA raged: “I am deeply disgusted by the eulogising of Thomas McElwee, a man imprisoned for murdering an innocent young woman in the most heinous way.

“If Declan Kearney and his party colleagues are serious about wanting to move Northern Ireland forward, they need to take a step back and recognise the pain and destruction carried out in the name of Irish Republicanism.

“Sinn Fein continue to spout the need for reconciliation without a hint of acceptance of the wrongdoings of republican terrorism.

“The rewriting of history must not be allowed to happen.”

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan agreed, arguing that the local MLA should resign.

“Thomas McElwee, was a terrorist, who caused the death of a 26-year-old mother of three,” he fumed.

“His evil deeds are a cause of revulsion, not a cause for celebration as Mr Kearney would have people believe.

“The continued glorification of terrorism by Sinn Fein, serves only to retraumatise the innocent victims of IRA terrorism.

“Mr Kearney must explain to the people of South Antrim why he, and his party, continue to wallow in the filth of murder.

“As a Junior Minister within the Executive Office, Mr Kearney is responsible for serving the interests of Victims’ of terrorism.

“The only people his tributes serve are the victim makers.

“His actions have caused hurt and anger across the community and I would call on him to now consider his position.

“It is clear that in his words and deeds, Mr Kearney has fallen far short of the standards required.”