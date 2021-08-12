Anger as vandals target life-saving equipment at Canal walk

VANDALS responsible for damaging water safety devices along the Canal Towpath outside Ballymagorry have been told to "wise up".

A total of four Balcan Emergency Life Lines (BELL) were found to have been destroyed at the popular beauty spot on Sunday.

It's believed the vandalism took place sometime between last Thursday and Saturday, with the PSNI confirming it is investigating the matter.

The vandalism was discovered on Sunday morning by members of Strabane Community Rescue Service (CRS) as they conducted their routine safety checks of the equipment.

"We are disappointed to report this morning (Sunday) that during our inspection of safety equipment along the Strabane Canal that four safety lines where found vandalised and left inoperable," a spokesperson for the local organisation said.

"This is a downright shameful act and must be highlighted before someone falls foul of this craziness.

"What is the mindset of the people doing this? This is not just an attack on equipment, but the people of this town who use this area of natural beauty to help with their health and wellbeing."

Urging an end to the potentially life-threatening behaviour, the spokesperson added: "Please wise up!"

The Balcan Emergency Life Line (BELL) comprises of a bright orange or yellow plastic capsule, which contains a specially wound cop of buoyant, high quality braided polypropylene line.

The exceptionally strong rope device is used to drag someone having difficulty in the water to safety.

There has been widespread anger and disappointment among local people also following the vandalism.

Strabane independent councillor Raymond Barr who attended the towpath with members of the CRS warned: "These acts of vandalism could quite literally cost a child or adult their life. Totally senseless."

Also expressing his anger, independent Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) member Paul Boggs said: “The Canal Walkway has become a very popular attraction in recent months as people are spending more time outdoors.

"It is disheartening to know that some within our communities are actively working to make these spaces unsafe.

“Every year, too many people die in tragic circumstances involving water and the removal, destruction and vandalisation of life saving equipment does nothing to mitigate against the risks the water poses.

“I would ask people to put themselves in the position of needing that life saving equipment and how they would feel if it was unavailable to them in a time of need.

"Think about those consequences before destroying equipment which is there to make communities safer. I would appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward."

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident of criminal damage.

"Police in Strabane are investigating an incident of criminal damage where four Balcan Bells water safety devices have been damaged between August 5 and 8, 2021, " a spokesperson said.

"The incident occurred by the Canal at the end of Greenlaw Road. If you were in the area and seen any suspicious activity please ring 101 and quote reference 622 of 08/08/2021.

"These Balkan Bells devices are vital life-saving equipment that are maintained by voluntary members of Community Search and Rescue for the safety of the community."