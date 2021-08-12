Coleman's named as one of Top 30 Farm Shops in the UK in The Times

A TEMPLEPATRICK garden centre is celebrating after being featured in The Times ‘30 Best Farm Shops in the UK’ published last week.

Coleman’s was the only nominee from Northern Ireland on the list.

The London-based newspaper noted that the outlet was commended in the 2021 Farm Shop and Deli Retailer awards for its range of local products including Dart Mountain Cheeses from the Sperrins and Erne Larder Preserves from Enniskillen.

The Times said that the butchers’ counter features locally reared meats, matured in the shop in a glass-fronted, dry-aging cabinet.

It was also mentioned how the breakfast granola available in the cafe is topped with Clandeboye yoghurt, made in Bangor.

Richard Fry, Managing Director, who has worked with Coleman’s Garden Centre for almost 30 years, said that their inclusion in the list came as a very pleasant surprise.

He added that new customers have been arriving from far and wide off the back of reading the article.

“We are very proud of the shop and staff. The farm shop was 12 years in the planning and has been open for two and a half years and most of that was during the pandemic, so to receive this accolade is really heartening,” he said.

“It is great for the manager Gareth Edwards and the butcher Jim Irvine and their teams.

“Gareth sources some brilliant products and Jim is from Doagh, so everything is very local.

“People love the butchery and the cheeses fly off the shelves, particularly the Irish types like Cashel blue.

“We have British Queen potatoes dug twice a week in Cullybackey and people love them.

“Our honey comes from Hillsborough and Parkgate. Ditty’s bakery products from Castledawson are also really popular, as are the relishes and chutneys.

“We are amazed by the support of customers during the pandemic. It has been a big boost.

“The restaurant is still under restrictions. We have room for 250 but can only seat 104 and we ask people for their patience while we work through this difficult period.

“Overall the coronavirus crisis and Brexit has made a lot of people more aware of food provenance and more interested in where their food comes from and as a result are more interested in shopping locally.”

Coleman’s was established in 1965 and is situated on a 10-acre site.

In 2017 the garden centre underwent a massive multimillion pound expansion to include the restaurant and new concessions including Edinburgh Woollen Mill, The Works, Klass, Menary’s, Mountain Warehouse and Pavers.

Coleman’s is also currently in the running for the title of Northern Ireland’s Best Scone.

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland competition is now at the crucial public voting stage in hopes of finding Northern Ireland’s Best Scones in cafes, hotels, restaurants and gastro pubs.

The overall winning business will receive the Best Scones NI award, a £1,000 hospitality voucher of their choice to treat their staff, to recognise their resilience during lockdown.

Members of the public can visit https://bestsconesni.com/vote/ to cast their vote and be in with the chance of winning a £20 voucher for themselves to spend on a hospitality venue of their choice. Voting is open until August 31.