Coveted drum trophy brought back to Connor

The Jules Rimet trophy of lambeg drumming is back in the Ballymena area after more than three decades.

The Ulster Drumming Association’s Perpetual Cup was brought back to Mid-Antrim back to the hamlet of Artnagullion on the outskirts of Connor thanks to the efforts of a tight knit group of enthusiasts.

Roy Hollinger was the last man from the Ballymena area to win the cup back in 1987 .

The men responsible for this latest achievement are Barry Gribben, owner of the lambeg made by Richard Sterritt and Sons and who was assisted by his helper, Jamie White when the ropes needed tightened.

Drummer Stuart McCarthy made the wooden canes dance to the winning beat on the tightened goat skin heads of manufacturer Thomas Carey.

Little did they know leaving the town in the early hours to head to the famed competition at Markethill that their drum, named ‘The Challenger’ (while I live I crow), would still be crowing after beating 90 other instruments to win the coveted prize.

MATCHES

Owner Barry was over the moon that his drum came out on top.

He said: “I’ve been interested in the lambegs since I was 4 years old as my father Stanley used to take me to the drumming matches.

“I’ve owned this drum for the past 7 years and made the trip every year hoping that one day it would be my drum. The best I had before was 3rd.”

Barry would like to thank his pal Jamie White for his help in helping pulling the drum to the right tension and lending a helping ear.

Twenty eight year old Stuart McCarthy said it was a privilege to carry Barry’s drum into the ring.

“I was ready to give my best shot. Many lambeg drumming men have spent years trying to lift the trophy and I’ve been fortunate enough to get my hands on it after a dozen attempts.

“It was back in 2005 in Ballymarlow Orange Hall that it all started for me under the watchful eyes and ears of Tam Young .

JUDGES

“I also owe a big thank you my grandad Ronnie Anderson for taking me all over the country from an early age to hear the drums and sometimes get a wee go at one!”

Stuart had the honour of drumming for the late Tommy Louden who won the cup back in 1995.

As winners of this year’s trophy the Artnagullion crew will judge 2022 competition.