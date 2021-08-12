Euro Auctions to be sold for £775m

DROMORE-based auction giant, Euro Auctions, is to be acquired by Ritchie Bros., a leading global asset management, disposition, and services company, in a sale worth £775m.

The deal, which was jointly announced by both firms on Monday, will "drive value for customers", according to Euro Auctions founder and director, Derek Keys.

Ritchie Bros will be retaining Euro Auctions employees and its brand, while expanding the firms' overall footprint and access to equipment, while also tapping into new revenue streams with service offerings to Euro Auctions customers.

Euro Auctions was founded in 1998 by Derek Keys along with other family members, and conducts unreserved heavy equipment auctions with onsite and online bidding under the brands Euro Auctions and Yoder & Frey, with over 200 employees in 14 countries.

Mr Keys will continue to be involved for a minimum of three years post-closing, while Jonnie Keys will assume a senior leadership position, and Lynden and Trevor Keys will be retained as sourcing leads.

Of the acquisition, Mr Keys said: "Dave Ritchie and his brothers were a big inspiration for my brothers and I in the creation of Euro Auctions.

"We modeled much of what we do off Dave's customer-centric philosophy, which still runs through Ritchie Bros today.

"Bringing us together will drive value for customers, as we provide more equipment, solutions, and services to the many industries and regions in which we operate."

In 2020, Euro Auctions held 60 auctions, selling close to 90,000 items for more than £484m at nine locations in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and the United States.

Of the acquisition, Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros CEO said: "Ritchie Bros. and Euro Auctions are an ideal fit with a united goal to make asset insights, service offerings and disposition solutions easier than ever.

"Euro Auctions has an incredibly talented team, with expertise in asset sourcing, auction operations, sales, and customer service.

"Their 'can do' attitude and entrepreneurial spirit combined with technology has helped them adapt and grow, in much the same way as we have.

"This acquisition significantly accelerates our strategy to drive revenue and earnings growth and add shareholder value by continuing to expand our capabilities in new channels, sectors, regions, and customer segments."

Under the terms of the deal, planned to be sealed by early next year, Ritchie Bros will acquire 100% of the equity of the Euro Auctions group for a total of £775m, around $1.08bn, in cash.