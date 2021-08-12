Good Lord! Viscount brings his family for an Antrim walkabout

VISCOUNT Massereene and Ferrard (Lord Massereene), has made a welcome visit back to Antrim Castle Gardens, ahead of he centenary of the fire which destroyed the Antrim Castle October 1922.

Accompanied by Lady Massereene, son Henry, daughter Harriette, and some of his grandchildren (pictured below with Mayor Billy Webb), Lord Massereene retraced the steps of his ancestors before him, visiting the ruins of the castle, his family’s seat.

The Viscount shared stories from the times he spent as a boy in the gardens with his grandfather and introducing his family to interesting elements of their heritage, including the family graveyard.

He also took time to revisit the Barbican Gate and take a walk through the recently restored tunnels and pump house.

His visit coincided with the return of the original decorative stonework of Antrim Castle, which was recently returned to the Council (pictured right).

This stonework was removed from the facade of Antrim Castle prior to its demolition in the 1970s and has been under the care of the Historic Environment Division of Dept of Communities for the past 50 years.

The stonework are a significant piece of historical architectural sculpture, among the earliest examples in Ireland and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will liaise with Lord Massereene as to how they might be put on display.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said “It was a great privilege to welcome Lord Massereene and his family back to his ancestral home.

“It was fascinating to hear his stories first-hand about his childhood memories of Antrim Castle Gardens.

“I look forward to welcoming him back to the gardens next month for a special performance of Carson and the Lady - a story about Lady Jean Massereene and her close friend and political hero Sir Edward Carson, written by local playwright Michael Cameron.”