Public realm scheme must be delivered soon - MLA

A MULTI-million pound overhaul of Strabane town centre should be delivered sooner rather than later a local MLA has said.

The scheme, which would represent the biggest cosmetic shake-up in the town for decades, has been devised by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with consultants RPS, and will see a number of significant environmental improvements specifically around the area of Abercorn Square, Railway Street, Market Street and Castle Street.

The project will see the replacement of the variety of footpath finishes on Market Street and Abercorn Square with new natural stone paving along with new granite kerbs and the existing street furniture across the public realm area will also be replaced to give a consistent appearance.

It will also see significant improvements to a number of roads in the town centre and the creation of a new public space in Abercorn Square.

There will be a realignment of the traffic flows and improvements to a number of junctions and parking areas in and around the town centre area with priority given to traffic travelling between Market Street and Railway Street and a new junction for traffic wishing to turn onto the Derry Road.

The scheme will also see the relocation of the bus stop and taxi rank from Abercorn Square, the replacement of the existing toilet block, relocation of the Pagoda and planting of semi-mature trees.

The plans have been been designed and granted planning permission, but work is yet to begin as a business case is being finalised, with the Department for Communities (DfC) joint funders.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, says the planned work will be of immense benefit and that it's important that it comes to fruition as quickly as possible.

He was speaking following confirmation that a number of initiatives, including weeding of overgrown footpaths and surfaces, will be completed by council to clean-up the town centre.

It comes after concern was expressed at the dilapidated state of parts of the town and amid claims that there's been a lack of investment in the area.

Mr McCrossan said the recent work is long overdue but only represents a small step in the right direction.

"For far too long, Strabane and the entire old council area has been severely neglected by those in charge in Derry City. There is not parity of esteem nor is there equality in provision," he said..

“That is why I and the SDLP have challenged and intensely lobbied the chief executive on this issue. People need to see value for their rates and up until now, they simply have not.

“I do welcome the planned initiatives for Strabane town centre and I do also believe that council now know that people in Strabane won’t simply sit back and allow their town to fall into disrepair."

The local MLA said there can be no further neglect of the town, with the advancement of the public realm scheme needed more than ever.

“While these temporary measures will improve the town centre, the SDLP will be immediately demanding the almost £8 million pounds of investment promised in the Strabane Public Realm scheme which we hope will be delivered in the coming months", he added.

“As MLA for this area, as a local man who loves this town, I am sick and tired of having to fight with the council for even basic services. This has to stop and stop now.

“The people of Strabane are rightly frustrated by the lack of investment in this area or even the failure of council to realise there was even a problem to begin with.”

The SDLP politician said he has scheduled a number of meetings with council, DfI and DfC officials "to demand immediate action in reversing the serious under investment" in the area.

A spokesperson for council said it has been liaising with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) on the minor works taking place in the town.

"Senior council officers have undertaken site inspections within the town in order to consider any additional cleansing and presentational improvements that could be taken in the short term and have agreed to undertake some additional cleansing and other minor works," the spokesperson added.

"Council will continue to work with all partners to ensure the upkeep and improvement of Strabane town centre, and to progress plans for the delivery of the Strabane Public Realm scheme as soon as possible.”